Nintendo Blocks More Than 1,300 Music Videos From A YouTube Channel

Nintendo: The Japanese company has launched an offensive against a channel that publishes video game music themes developed by Nintendo. Sharing music from games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Super Mario 64 may lead to copyright claims by Nintendo. This has been confirmed by youtuber Gilva Sunner, who has a channel dedicated to the soundtracks of Nintendo games. Upon waking up, he was surprised to find that he had over 1,300 copyright claims against his videos.

As he has confirmed on Twitter, those from Kyoto have participated in videos with music from the following games:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario Land

Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario World

New Super Mario Bros.

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

mario 3d world

Luigi’s Mansion

Mario & Bowser: Journey to the Center of Bowser

Kid Icarus Uprising

Kirby’s Dreamland

Kirby Triple Deluxe

A dispute that comes from afar

This is not the first time Nintendo has tried to block Gilva Sunner’s videos. In 2019, the user himself revealed that he had received complaints from the Japanese division of the company, but it was not until 2022 that Mario’s managed to block most of the videos. “I am going to be clear once again: I do not monetize my videos and I do not make an economic profit from them. I understand that this does not justify uploading the content”, he wrote a couple of years ago.

“I’m not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I think it’s a bit disappointing that there isn’t an alternative. If Nintendo thinks this is the right thing to do, I’ll let them shut down my channel. It is your content after all.” And he adds: “If you want to consider me a criminal or a thief that’s fine, I’ve been called worse things.”