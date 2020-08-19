Nintendo, big discount on Switch games

An incredible selection of Nintendo Switch games are well discounted, hurry up it’s for a limited time!

A few days ago the most recent edition of Indie World was held where Nintendo showed the new indie games that will be integrated into the Nintendo Switch catalog for the remainder of the year and part of the next.

As a good complement to the celebration of indie gaming culture, Nintendo started with a new season of offers which it called Indie World Sale, in which we can find 20 independent games with up to 40% discount.

Nintendo drops games for Switch

Among the games for Nintendo Switch on the list we can find titles as impressive as Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, which is also popularly known as the metroidvania that conquered players for its excellent art design, music and playability.

We can also find Streets of Rage 4, a very entertaining beat ‘em up that brought back the rules of the past for the genre and that has only been on the market for a few months; another of the selected jewels is Hotline Miami Collection, a cult game of extreme violence set in the eighties

Here we leave you the complete list of the games that have a discount, we include the regular prices and the current price in Mexican pesos, although it is important to clarify that they will only maintain these prices until August 30 exclusively in the Nintendo eShop, so you must rush you.

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $ 500 to $ 350

What the Golf? – from $ 390 to $ 293

Streets of Rage 4 – $ 485 to $ 413

Lonely Mountains: Downhill – $ 388 to $ 311

Superliminal – from $ 388 to $ 311

Huntdown – $ 387 to $ 271

Neo Cab – from $ 388 to $ 291

Dead Cells – $ 500 to $ 300

EarthNight – $ 290 to $ 145

Creature in the Well – $ 290 to $ 189

Exit the Gungeon – $ 194 to $ 136

Hotline Miami Collection – $ 485 to $ 170

Torchlight 2 – $ 388 to $ 233

Overland – $ 485 to $ 291

Manifold Garden – $ 388 to $ 350

Raji: An Ancient Epic – $ 450 to $ 404

A Short Hike – from $ 150 to $ 135

Takeshi and Hiroshi – $ 171 to $ 154

Evergate – $ 388 to $ 330

Hypnospace Outlaw – $ 388 to $ 291



