Nintendo, big discount on Switch games

An incredible selection of Nintendo Switch games are well discounted, hurry up it’s for a limited time!
A few days ago the most recent edition of Indie World was held where Nintendo showed the new indie games that will be integrated into the Nintendo Switch catalog for the remainder of the year and part of the next.
As a good complement to the celebration of indie gaming culture, Nintendo started with a new season of offers which it called Indie World Sale, in which we can find 20 independent games with up to 40% discount.
Nintendo drops games for Switch
Among the games for Nintendo Switch on the list we can find titles as impressive as Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, which is also popularly known as the metroidvania that conquered players for its excellent art design, music and playability.
We can also find Streets of Rage 4, a very entertaining beat ‘em up that brought back the rules of the past for the genre and that has only been on the market for a few months; another of the selected jewels is Hotline Miami Collection, a cult game of extreme violence set in the eighties
Here we leave you the complete list of the games that have a discount, we include the regular prices and the current price in Mexican pesos, although it is important to clarify that they will only maintain these prices until August 30 exclusively in the Nintendo eShop, so you must rush you.
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $ 500 to $ 350
What the Golf? – from $ 390 to $ 293
Streets of Rage 4 – $ 485 to $ 413
Lonely Mountains: Downhill – $ 388 to $ 311
Superliminal – from $ 388 to $ 311
Huntdown – $ 387 to $ 271
Neo Cab – from $ 388 to $ 291
Dead Cells – $ 500 to $ 300
EarthNight – $ 290 to $ 145
Creature in the Well – $ 290 to $ 189
Exit the Gungeon – $ 194 to $ 136
Hotline Miami Collection – $ 485 to $ 170
Torchlight 2 – $ 388 to $ 233
Overland – $ 485 to $ 291
Manifold Garden – $ 388 to $ 350
Raji: An Ancient Epic – $ 450 to $ 404
A Short Hike – from $ 150 to $ 135
Takeshi and Hiroshi – $ 171 to $ 154
Evergate – $ 388 to $ 330
Hypnospace Outlaw – $ 388 to $ 291