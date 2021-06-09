Nintendo at E3 2021: What To Expect From Big N Direct This Year

E3 2021: It’s been a few years since Nintendo opted to hold digital conferences at E3, so this edition won’t be much different for them. Still, you can’t deny that we’re really looking forward to the 40 minutes that the company promised to deliver on Direct, which will air on June 15th!

But if you don’t want to wait for Voxel’s special broadcast to find out what Big N will present to fans this time, check out everything we can expect from them at E3 2021!

Bayonetta 3

A lot of people might remember that Bayonetta 3 was unveiled at The Game Awards 2017, but since then we’ve heard virtually nothing about the game. Some are betting on a trailer during this E3, but as Platinum Games stated earlier this year that we could forget about Bayonetta for a while, there’s a chance the game will miss the conference again.

Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4 is another game that was announced in 2017, but its development is a more complicated case. Nintendo stated in 2019 that it was dissatisfied with the progress it had made and had decided to start from scratch, which may mean that the title is far from being released, but not that it’s not possible to see at least one trailer or one little teaser this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

We heard about the sequel to Breath of the Wild in 2019, so hopefully Nintendo will have something of the game to show their fans at E3. This is consolidated even by the fact that 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the franchise, so nothing better than revealing the news of the new game in the series at this time.

We think it’s kind of unlikely that they’ll quote a release date, but maybe a brand new trailer doesn’t show up?