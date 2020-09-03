Nintendo anuncia Super Mario 3D All-Stars para Switch

Taking its fans totally by surprise, Nintendo broadcast a Nintendo Direct on Thursday (3) with a focus on Mario to announce the collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch in celebration of the character’s 35 years.

According to the Japanese company, the title will bring optimized versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. It is worth mentioning that the collection will be offered for a limited time, and those interested must purchase the package between September 18 and March 31, 2021.

See the ad trailer below:

More games

In addition to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the conference also served to announce the release of Super Mario 3D World for Switch, which received the name Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (this being a second DLC) and will be available on February 12 . Switch Online will have in its Super Mario All-Stars Super Nintendo catalog starting today (3).

Finally, there was also the revelation of Super Mario Bros. 35 (which involves online battles between 35 players in the original Mario Bros. world), as well as Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which will bring “the fun of the Mario Kart series to the real world later this year using the Switch to control a physical kart in the real world ”.

The full conference can be seen below:



