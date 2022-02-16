Nintendo Announces The Definitive Closure Of The Nintendo 3DS And Wii U eShop: Date And Details

Nintendo: After its closure in Latin America in 2020, in a matter of months it will be the turn of the global eShop. What will happen to purchased games? All the details. Nintendo of America has announced in the early hours of this Wednesday the discontinuation of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop on a global scale. After the closure of the services of both platforms in some Latin American countries last April 2020, the Japanese firm has made the decision to close the purchase and code exchange services in the international versions of the digital store of its platforms. last generation at the end of March 2023. We will tell you all the details and information below.

The end of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop, and now what?

Scheduled for March 2023, owners of New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe, and Wii U Basic (all existing models of the two families of consoles) will not be able to make purchases in the Nintendo eShop. Nor will it be possible to download free content, demos included (if it is the first time we have acquired them). In addition, as of the closing date, the following services will cease their activity:

As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use credit cards to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems.

As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use Nintendo eShop cards to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until the end of March 2023.

It will not be possible to download free demos.

It will not be possible to make purchases of video games or additional downloadable content (DLC).

StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop and Nintendo Badge Arcade will no longer allow the purchase of microtransactions.