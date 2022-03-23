Nintendo Announces The Closure Of Dragalia Lost For Mobile

Nintendo: The story will conclude in July and the servers will be shut down afterwards, on a date to be determined. Dragalia Lost is an RPG for iOS and Android mobile devices developed by the Japanese studio Cygames and published by Nintendo. Throughout these years, the game has outlined a long main story, which will conclude at the end of July. This has been confirmed by the Kyoto company on the official page of the video game, where it has also reported that the conclusion of the story will mark the goodbye of the title soon, when the servers close permanently.

“It is planned that the main campaign of Dragalia Lost will reach its conclusion in July 2022, with the second part of episode 26”, which will mean the closure of the entire plot. “After the main campaign has concluded, the services for the game itself will close at a later date. More details about the plans to end the service will be communicated in the future.”

Will there be more updates?

In the statement they have also notified that after the content that is added on March 31 there will be no more content updates until the last Dragalia Lost story arc is released. The video game team has thanked the players for “the love and support” they have given the game since its launch.

“We sincerely hope that you have enjoyed your experience with the game from the moment you started playing it. We will strive to ensure that you continue to do so as long as time allows.”

Dragalia Lost is an action RPG that has been on the market since September 2018. The title works under a free-to-play model, which means that it can be downloaded for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. It’s not too late to try it out yet, though the story has expanded considerably since its premiere.

