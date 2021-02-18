Nintendo announces Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

Nintendo announced on Wednesday night (17) Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. The compilation, which will be released for Nintendo Switch, will come with Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

In addition to the disclosure, which was made during Nintendo Direct, the release date of the game was revealed: June 10, in the summer of the northern hemisphere. Later on Thursday, it was also announced that Ninja Gaiden Master Collection will arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam). See the first teaser below.

