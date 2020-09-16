Nintendo Announces New Super Mario Movie

According to the statement made by Nintendo, the new Super Mario movie developed by the company behind the Minions will be released in 2022.

Super Mario, Nintendo’s iconic video game series, will hit the big screen as a feature film in 2022. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario, will also be involved in the project of the film, according to the statement made by Nintendo itself.

All we know for now is that Nintendo worked with Miyamoto to script the film and Illumination Entertainment to produce it. There is no information yet about the film’s cast, character drawings, or story. Nevertheless, let’s say Nintendo said that the project was “smoothly”.

The Super Mario movie, which will be released in 2022, will be a hybrid production in which real characters interact with computer-generated characters rather than being a fully computer-generated digital film.

The fact that the movie is being developed by Illumination Entertainment raises expectations “one click”. Because Illumination is also the company behind the films of Minions, which are highly acclaimed around the world.

Chris Meledandri, the founder of Illumination, said in a statement about the Super Mario movie, “I love that the adaptation was not successful the first time. “It’s more exciting to remake a failed movie than to remake a successful movie.” used the expressions.

Super Mario Bros. or Super Mario Brothers, as it is known in Turkish, was unexpectedly unsuccessful when it was released in 1993, when the Super Mario brand was even more popular than today. The fact that the film’s IMDB score is 4.1 may explain the reason for this failure.



