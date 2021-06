Nintendo Announces Mario Party Superstar for Switch

Nintendo announced, this Tuesday (14), during E3 2021, the Mario Party Superstar, a Mario Party compilation for Switch. The game will be released on October 29, 2021.

The collection will have 100 minigames from the entire game catalog and the scavenger hunts can be played online. Check out the trailer of the ad below.

