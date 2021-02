On Wednesday night (17), during Nintendo Direct, a DLC for Super Smash Bros. was announced. Ultimate. The add-on will feature new characters like Pyra and Mythra, from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. See below for the first teaser.

The release of the DLC is scheduled for March, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. What did you think of the new Super Smash Bros. fighters? Ultimate? Are you a fan of the Xenoblade saga? Comment below!