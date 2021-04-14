Nintendo announces another Indie World Showcase for April 14

Nintendo: If you missed the Indie World Showcase program, you can celebrate! Big N has already confirmed that a new edition will be airing tomorrow, April 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm Brasília time.

According to the company itself, the transmission should last about 20 minutes in all and will be focused on unpublished titles on the way to its hybrid console. You can follow the broadcast on the official Nintendo channel or through the player above.

Since December 2020, we have not received a new edition of Indie World, and in the meantime we have even seen a traditional Nintendo Direct, something that was a little missing from the nintendistas networks, but which returned to active in February 2021.

Even so it is worth remembering that we should not wait for big ads for blockbuster games or major first party projects now, as these ads are restricted to the main Direct or even to Nintendo’s social networks, increasingly home to some surprise ads.

That said, what do you expect to be announced tomorrow? Are you happy with the return of the program? What is your favorite indie game on the Switch? Tell us in the comments below!