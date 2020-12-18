Nintendo announces a Super Nintendo World Direct

The Japanese company confirms a new special Nintendo Direct edition dedicated to its new amusement park planned for 2021 in Osaka.

Nintendo of America has announced a Super Nintendo World Direct for midnight this Saturday. The Japanese firm has surprised its community with a broadcast focused entirely on this ambitious amusement park, Super Nintendo World, planned for next February 4, 2021 in Osaka by Universal Studios Japan. Let us know all the confirmed details, the date, time and broadcast methods to follow it live.

Super Nintendo World Direct: time and how to watch it live online

It will be at midnight on this Friday, that is, on the night of Friday December 18 to Saturday December 19 at 00:00 Spanish peninsular time (23:00 on December 18 in the Canary Islands) when the broadcast begins approximately 15 minutes of this Super Nintendo World Direct. You can follow it right here or through this link.

Both Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan intend to showcase the new theme area that will be incorporated into the USJ amusement park in Osaka, Japan. Initially planned for 2020 on the occasion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, COVID-19 has postponed the inauguration of one of the most anticipated spaces for Nintendo fans. And no, there will be no video game related content: just Super Nintendo World.

Both Universal and Comcast Corp – parent company – have marked on the calendar February 4, 2021 as the opening date of the park, currently fenced and under construction. As we told you weeks ago, there will be go-karts, a bowser castle and many references to the Nintendo universe; in addition, a mobile application is being developed to gamify the experience as much as possible.



