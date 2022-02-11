Nintendo And The Reinforcements Of The Winter Market

Nintendo: The Japanese company completes a solvent Nintendo Direct that improves what we already expected for these coming months, although we are still waiting for news from the big names. Nintendo launched a new Direct last Wednesday in which, as promised, it was going to tell its plans for the coming months. Specifically from March to September. In total, 20 games were shown, some already known and many other novelties. As if it were Barça’s winter market, the Japanese company has reinforced its short-term bet with names that improve what we already knew, while many of us continue to dream of Haaland’s arrival. I mean, from Bayonetta 3 and the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

And the truth is that, without being an event at the historical level, the February Direct has ended up reinforcing the game template that Nintendo Switch has for the most immediate weeks. The present is assured, without a star before summer (although Kirby looks great and Mario Strikers will be a hit in sales), but with the certainty that after the hottest months we will have a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is always a guarantee.

Nintendo ensures a varied first semester full of names, waiting for the big hits that will not be announced before summer

But beyond the absences, which what they tell us is that they are still far away although we have known they exist for too long, Nintendo has sought to put together a more varied catalog if possible with its proposals. It started with Fire Emblem in the form of a musou, with a date for Advance Wars 1+2 and the arrival of games like No Man’s Sky or an expected return like Mario Strikers.

Games were recovered to complete the catalog, such as when Barça pulls from the quarry to shore up where there is a lack of troops. And there we have the Ezio Collection, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, The Power of the Force, Portal or the returns of classic JRPGs like Chrono Cross and Live a Live, which never made it to Europe, and Klonoa.