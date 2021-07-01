Nintendo and EVAD Will Use Video Game Studio To Encourage Game Creation

Nintendo: The Nintendo Switch video game will be part of EVAD’s Tech Camp this summer. Designed for young people between 9 and 17 years old.Nintendo and EVAD have reached an agreement to use Nintendo Switch’s Video Game Studio at EVAD’s summer tech camp. Oriented to young people between 9 and 17 years old, the program will seek to promote, teach and bring the creation of a video game closer to the smallest of the place. The key is that, for this occasion, one of the great protagonists will be the new Nintendo video game.

Students will be able to take advantage of all their imagination with Videogame Studio during this summer technological camp, discover new creative interests and expand their training from a very early stage; all trying to guarantee fun, cooperation and other human values ​​of teamwork.

Nintendo has agreed to this collaboration by providing its latest video game, Video Game Studios, which feels like a tool to create all kinds of experiences in a simple way. In our review we talk more about why we liked it so much. It is not necessary to have previous experience, but the design of the title is presented with a total of seven interactive lessons where basic concepts of programming and computational thinking are introduced. Learning is progressive.

What is EVAD KIDS?

Evad Kids is a training program of EVAD Training (Higher School of Videogames and Digital Art in Malaga, Spain) designed for boys and girls between 10 and 17 years old. It consists of four levels where students learn how to develop a video game by going through all the fundamental stages: programming, digital illustration, three-dimensional modeling … A didactic training with which learning and enjoying is possible. Students discover inside what the development of a video game is like and can thus awaken possible creative purposes or professional goals.