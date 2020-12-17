Nintendo America president, Nintendo Switch Pro comment

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, insists on his position: times have changed and the strategy is long-term with Nintendo Switch.

The life cycle of the Nintendo Switch will be longer than usual. Despite rumors about an eventual revision of the current hardware of the successful platform – more than 68.30 million units sold until last September 30 -, Nintendo does not confirm or deny that possibility, but rather has its sights set on what it will be. the fifth year of the console. For now, the company believes that there are still many years of Switch left on the market.

“We are only in the middle of the platform life cycle”

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, has had a meeting with Polygon to reflect on a multitude of issues; Among them, he has been asked about “Switch Pro”, another way of referring to a model with greater hardware capabilities, such as power or features, than the current one. The answer, far from monosyllables, has explained why Nintendo thinks in the day to day and currently only have in mind what will come immediately.

“First of all, we are always paying attention to technology,” he acknowledges. A position shared by the top management in meetings with shareholders. “Technology is constantly evolving and changing. And we are always aware of what is to come to determine: how can we improve the gaming experience? ”, Apostille him.

“We are changing the trajectory of the typical life cycle of a console”

From a command with motion control to a tablet controller, through a table to exercise, a 3D screen without the need for glasses or a hybrid console with detachable controls, the trajectory of the Japanese firm goes through experimentation and hardware improvement. existing through revisions. This time, for the moment, the Nintendo Switch family consists of Nintendo Switch (Joy-Con, hybrid) and Nintendo Switch Lite, a solely portable solution at a lower price.

“Right now, the status of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in their fourth year is really strong. I think we are changing the trajectory of the typical life cycle of a console ”, which is usually six or seven years. Bowser is confident that Nintendo Switch can last more years in stores than usual because “we think that we are only in the middle of the life cycle of the platform”, so that we can estimate at least eight long years of life of Nintendo Switch, as minimum, given “the form factor” that qualifies as “unique” and “remains unique in this industry.” Currently they do not show reasons to change this strategy.

The future of Nintendo Switch as of 2021 in terms of software goes through works such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, No More Heroes III, Rune Factury 5, Persona 5 Strikers or Bravely Default II, among many others that, like the future of hardware, we do not know.



