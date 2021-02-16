Nintendo already wants to replace the Switch console!

According to Shuntaro Furukawa, the CEO of Nintendo, the developers are already working on the replacement for the Switch!

Available for purchase since the end of 2016, the Nintendo Switch is still very popular. However, the teams of the very famous Japanese company are already working on the console that will succeed it.

After the dismal failure of the Wii U, the Japanese manufacturer had no choice but to innovate and thus offer an exceptional product to its customers.

In 2016, Nintendo then launched the famous Switch, a hybrid console, both fixed and portable. The perfect compromise for those who like to play indoors, but also outdoors!

As you probably know, the latter then met with incredible success. The idea seems to appeal to gamers who are flocking to the shops in droves to get the new machine.

But this success, the Switch also owes to its very high quality games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or even Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the list goes on!

For more than 4 years, the Nintendo console has won over gamers around the world. According to Shuntaro Furukawa, she therefore has many years ahead of her.

However, the CEO of the very famous Japanese company said that his teams are already working on the sequel …

NINTEDO: THE TEAMS ARE WORKING ON THE SUCCESSOR OF THE SWITCH!

Not long ago, the CEO of Nintendo gave an exclusive interview to the eco magazine The Nikkei. In the latter, he discusses the future of the Switch.

“The lifecycle can still be extended […] I haven’t decided at all what year it (the next console) will be released,” he explains. But, we are still doing R&D. ”

“The hardware and software dev teams work closely together in the same building. To think about new ideas of entertainment then adds Shuntaro Furukawa. In order to make a unique material, we have to do various preparations for several years. The reality is that we do it without stopping. ”

“The deciding factor for the final sale is: Can we create a new experience? »He concludes. You will understand that Nintendo is therefore working non-stop on the future of its consoles.

The successor to the Switch will indeed see the light of day … But not for a few years. It must be said that the latest console continues to make a lot of money for the Japanese manufacturer.

A brand new game made its debut in the Switch catalog on February 12. Super Mario 3D World is coming with Bowser’s Fury!

On March 26, players will also have the chance to experience Monster Hunter Rise. So, to your joycons!