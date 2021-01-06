Nintendo 64 wins smallest portable version ever produced

Much of the success of the Nintendo Switch is due to the fact that the hybrid console is capable of taking the titles you play on table consoles anywhere. Have you ever imagined what it would be like if the Nintendo 64 could also be played even away from home?

The Youtuber GmanModz built a very creative mod and prepared a portable version of the good old N64, including a cartridge slot compatible with the entire library of the console. Check out his work in the following video:

Obviously this console is not something simple to reproduce on its own, since the whole assembly process involves having good knowledge of electronics and welding tools, but at least the video already gives a taste of what it would be like to have it in hand, running games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire!

And you, would you like to have one of these in your house? How much would you pay for this modified console and what are your favorite 64-bit games? Tell us in the comments below!