Nintendo 3DS surpassed Xbox in Japan sales in 2020

There is no doubt that Nintendo is quite popular in Japan, and a proof of this is the fact that, looking at accumulated throughout 2020, the Nintendo 3DS was ahead of several competitors, including the Xbox family in this list.

According to data released by Famitsu magazine, all the notebook models combined sold 62,761 in the previous year (reaching the mark of 24,558,908 units sold since the Nintendo 3DS was launched). In the case of the Xbox family, 31,424 units of the new X / S and 3,585 models of One were acquired in 2020, and in total the Microsoft console had 114,831 units sold.

Even with these figures, Nintendo’s laptop was still far behind the PlayStation 5, which sold 255,150 units in Japan.