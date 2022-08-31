Nintendo 3DS Releases New System Update

Now that the Nintendo Switch continues to solidify its status as the gaming giant’s best-selling home console, it’s easy to assume that the company has done away with the Nintendo 3DS. After all, in many senses, it has been in the process of terminating its services for some time since 3DS was discontinued in 2020. However, it turns out that Nintendo has prepared at least one more surprise for its latest specialized portable console. in the form of a new system update.

Even though the system was officially deprecated, Nintendo continued to release occasional updates for the 3DS from time to time. The latest example of this happened this week, a new firmware update is now available that updates the PDA system to version 11.16.0-48. However, in typical Nintendo fashion, what the update actually changes is rather vague, as the official patch notes simply talk about “further improvements to the overall stability of the system” along with “other minor adjustments” designed to improve user experience.

Fortunately, the dataminer known as OatmealDome took a deeper dive into the new 3DS update and was able to pinpoint the areas of the system that had been changed. In particular, they showed that updates were made to the 3DS online store and the web browser, as well as to some of the main functions of the system.

The 3DS isn’t the only discontinued Nintendo console to receive an update this week, as the Wii U also received an update at the same time. As with the 3DS update, the official patch notes vaguely mention improvements in stability and usability, but according to OatmealDome, these improvements relate to the main console menu and the user settings menu.

Unfortunately for users of these consoles, these updates coincide with the next phase of the closure of the 3DS and Wii U online stores. Nintendo has now disabled the ability to use credit from prepaid online store cards to make purchases after ending support for credit and debit cards earlier this year. So basically it’s no longer possible to buy new games directly from the online store on these consoles, and probably new system updates should ensure that the change won’t cause any system-related issues.

There is still quite a lot of time left before the 3DS and Wii U online stores disappear forever, since their complete closure is not planned until March 2023. But after that, it is unknown what will become of many games exclusive to the store. , especially considering Nintendo’s seeming indifference to game preservation. It is also unknown how long the company will support consoles with system updates similar to those that were released this week.