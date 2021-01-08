Nintendo 3DS and Wii U lose support for Netflix in June

In a statement posted on the support page of the Netflix app for Wii U, Nintendo revealed that the service will stop working on the console and also on the Nintendo 3DS in June this year.

“As of December 31, 2020, the Netflix app is no longer available for download on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop. During this period, registered users will be able to download it again, and the service will remain active for them until June 30th. We thank everyone who has enjoyed Netflix on these platforms in recent years, ”says the statement.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, there is no sign of launching the application for Switch.