Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge arrives on Switch in 2021

Ninja Turtles: Dotemu announced on Wednesday (14) that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released later this year for Nintedo Switch. The company had previously said that the title will also be released for PC and other consoles.

The new information, including an unpublished trailer, was released during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Check out, below, the new teaser with gameplay scenes from the nostalgic game.

At the event, Tribute Games co-founder Jean-François Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert confirmed that the reptile heroes will fight the villains of the “Clan of the Foot”. The video shows some of the Turtles’ new combos, special moves and moves.

Today’s announcement also revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge battles will feature the soundtrack by Tee Lopes. The composer worked on titles such as Sonic Mania, League of Legends and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom.

Inspired by the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, which was released in the 90s for Arcade and Super NES, the new game will be in the beat-em-up style in lateral progression.

What did you think of the new images? Has it increased your excitement to play? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!