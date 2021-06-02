Ninja Turtles: Seth Rogen Reveals Reboot Date

Ninja Turtles: A new Ninja Turtles animated film has had its release date confirmed by Seth Rogen. The actor, screenwriter and producer had announced in 2020 that he was involved with the project. Now, through his Twitter profile, he has shared an image that reveals the release date: August 11, 2023, in the US.

The image is a crumpled sheet, with annotations by the leader of the Ninja Turtles, Leonardo. The role has a series of notes about the character himself, about the mutations that gave rise to him and the date the film hits theaters. Check out the image.

The project is a partnership of the Nickelodeon channel, with Rogen, his longtime partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) is directing the film, which will feature a screenplay by Brendan O’Brian. In 2020, Rogen had commented on his excitement at being able to work with the new Ninja Turtles and being able to better explore the teen side of the franchise.

“As a longtime fan of Ninja Turtles, strangely the ‘Teen’ part of Ninja Turtles was always the part that caught my attention the most. a movie for teenagers, the idea of ​​improving that element was very exciting for us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but using that as a kind of starting point for the film,” said the actor.