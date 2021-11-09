Ninja Turtles: See Where To Watch All The Animations

Ninja Turtles: The story of the Ninja Turtles, a quartet of teenagers who fights against crime, gained versions in comics, cartoons, toys, video games, series and movies. The work spawned one of the most profitable franchises in the world and built a huge legion of fans. If you are one of them, cowabunga! Check where to watch all the works available to the Brazilian public.

1. Ninja Turtles (1990)

The ninja turtle saga appeared in the comics in 1984, but the characters of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo only conquered the cinema screens in 1990. In the classic live action film, reporter April O’Neil is saved by mutant turtles of the pickpocket attack. The quartet were exposed to a radioactive substance in the sewers of New York and they became warriors led by Master Splinter to fight the criminal organization Foot, under the command of the Destroyer.

2. Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Green Mud (1991)

The success of the first franchise was great, which led to the release of two more live action movies in the following years. Only the second work in the series is available in Brazil. In it, the ninja turtles seek a new home in the sewers of New York and discover Ooze, the material responsible for the mutation in their organisms. The Destroyer uses this substance to create two henchmen to wreak havoc on the city, but the quartet, with the help of April O’Neill, Professor Jordan Perry and pizza delivery boy Keno, fight to stop them.

3. TMNT — Ninja Turtles: A New Adventure (2007)

After successfully defeating the Destroyer, the turtles grow apart. With the emergence of an army of monsters in New York, Master Splinter summons Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael to team up and fight technological industrialist Maximillian J. Winters in yet another live action movie. The quartet counts on the help of their old allies to continue fighting the Foot organization, in addition to the followers of Winters.

4. The Ninja Turtles (2012)

The animated series developed by Nickelodeon features five seasons of adventure, in which the four mutant turtles use their martial arts skills to keep New York safe. In the series, the heroes invade the Techno Cosmic Research Industries — a scientific organization with a massive and imposing headquarters — and fight the Kraang to stop an alien invasion.

This cartoon was shown on open TV by SBT and is not the same animation previously shown by Globo between 2003 and 2009 or the series that hit global screens between 1997 and 1998. These last two works are currently not available to the public in Brazil .

5. Ninja Turtles: Mutant Heroes (2014)

The live action film tries to repeat the DNA of the story of the ninja turtles: the quartet grows absurdly abnormal after being exposed to a radioactive substance in the sewers of New York. With the help of April O’Neil and Splinter sensei, the young turtles face their archenemy: the Destroyer. Despite not having been considered a box office success, the work is good fun.

6. Ninja Turtles Mutant Heroes: The Shadow Breaker (2016)

In this live action, the villain Destroyer manages to break out of prison and team up with a mad scientist, as well as henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady to implement a plan for world domination. The ninja turtles will hinder criminals and, at the same time, they have to face the super villain Krang. The work was another resounding gross failure, but it didn’t make Paramount give up on plans to release more films in the franchise.

7. The Awakening of Ninja Turtles (2018)

The Ninja Turtles reboot has a whole new look, with unprecedented scenes and incredible powers. Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo discover a city hidden beneath New York. In the animated series, legendary characters learn mystical skills, battle mutants, but always find time for a slice of pizza.

8. Batman vs. Ninja Turtles (2019)

Following the wave of promoting a superhero encounter, the animated crossover film unites ninja turtles with Batman to combat a threat of theft of experimental technology from Gotham City.