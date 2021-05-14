Ninja Profited More Than $ 5 Million With Fortnite Creator Code

Ninja: Anyone who plays Fortnite and follows the streams of youtubers who produce content related to the game should probably know about the Creator Code, a way to reward those who work with materials related to the game. And, at least in the case of Tyler Blevins (known as Ninja), that was quite lucrative.

During a session captured by the Dexerto.com profile on Twitter, the streamer revealed that in just one month, he managed to earn more than $ 5 million with the Creator Code. The code system rewards the content creator with 5% of the value of the purchase made in the game if someone uses your combination when making a transaction in the game.

. @Ninja says he made $5 million in one month from his Fortnite Creator Code 👀 pic.twitter.com/DYq5lNRrQr — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 13, 2021

“I think that the highest amount I have ever made in a month with the Creator Code was around US $ 5 million. I’m not kidding. It was fun, man. I even talked to a guy who was making fun of a broadcast I made from League of Legends who had the money to buy his family tree. It was hilarious ”, commented Ninja.

