Ninja is going to start broadcasting “everywhere” at the same time

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the most famous Twitch streamers in the world, has announced that he will broadcast “everywhere” in the future. Ninja was once the most popular streamer in the world, and its streaming home was Twitch (and briefly Mixer). He has since lost that title, but remains one of the most famous streamers in the world due to his frequent episodes in commercials and events. Ninja doesn’t seem happy with this, as he has now announced a new and exciting plan for his streaming career.

The trend of online streaming lately is that increasingly popular Twitch streamers are leaving the platform and signing exclusive agreements with YouTube instead. Streamers are torn between leaving Twitch, where their audience is likely to continue to grow rapidly, or signing a lucrative contract with YouTube instead. However, few people considered the third way. Instead of relying on exclusive contracts, they could create an audience on all platforms at once.

This is exactly what Ninja has announced that he will be doing in the future. Facebook Instagram, Twitter, Twitter, and possibly even Patreon, Ninja confirmed in a short video that in the future he will broadcast simultaneously on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and possibly even on Patreon. He even jokingly mentions OnlyFans. When Ninja goes live, viewers will be able to choose the platform from which they will watch it. The first broadcast of Ninja “from everywhere” will take place on September 10 at 10:00 Pacific time / 13:00 Eastern time.

Although Ninja does not explain the reasons why he makes this decision in his promotional video, the benefits are obvious. If the purpose of streaming is to gather an audience, then streaming on multiple platforms at the same time is the fastest way to do it. Ninja will be able to recruit subscribers, earn donations and just look at their content in a way that no one else can currently broadcast.

The trade-offs are also obvious. Ninja won’t get a major exclusive contract if he decides to broadcast on all platforms. Some may wonder if he is still signed to Twitch, but despite recent changes to Twitch’s exclusivity policy, the platform still does not allow consistent streaming on “mobile” streaming platforms like TikTok and Instagram. If Ninja is streaming on these platforms, he is most likely not subscribed to Twitch. However, without additional information, this cannot be said with certainty.

What a Ninja does will be a grand experiment. If it works, he could become a trendsetter for future popular streamers. Ninja may not be able to regain the title of the most viewed Twitch streamer, but he can position himself as the most viewed streamer.