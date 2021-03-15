Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection works in 4K

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection collection was announced in the latest edition of Nintendo Direct, but in addition to the Switch, it will also have versions for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In the Microsoft Store, the game page already lists some of the technical improvements that will be found in the your system.

It is still unclear whether they will also apply to the other versions, but anyone who plays on Xbox already knows that they will be able to enjoy the gameplay in 4K resolution and frame rate above 60 fps in Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1, 2, and 3 Razor’s Edge. Check out the game trailer:

In addition, each of the three titles will have its own collection of achievements to obtain, great news for those who like to score and make 100% in their games!

The release of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is scheduled for June 10, and it will also be possible to play on the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 through the backwards compatibility of the consoles. Did you already know this trilogy? Looking forward to revisiting it? Comment below!