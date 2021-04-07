Ninja Gaiden Master Collection will determine its future

The next project involving the Ninja Gaiden saga will be the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. And it seems that Team Ninja’s bets on this package with three adventures by Ryu Hayabusa will be important, to the point of defining what will be done with the franchise.

“We will see how the reaction to the new game will be and evaluate what to do next. If it succeeds, there is a chance that we will have a new game. We still don’t have any concrete plans to be honest, but after the development of Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge we had an idea of ​​what the series needed and how to proceed from there ”, revealed Fumihiko Yasuda, from Team Ninja, in an interview with Famitsu magazine .

“The format of action games has changed over time, so we need to make sure that the game has also evolved over time. This is a genre that is successful today and the number of people who enjoy this genre continues to increase, so we would love to make Ninja Gaiden 4 ”, concluded Yasuda.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection will be released on June 10.