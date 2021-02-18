Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is coming to PC

The compilation was announced for Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct, but it will not be exclusive to the platform.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is a reality. This was confirmed during the Nintendo Direct on February 17, where the launch of the compilation for Nintendo Switch was announced. However, this edition is not intended solely for the Kyoto company’s platform, as it will also be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam). It will do so on the same date, June 10.

The compilation includes Ninja Gaiden: Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, remastered versions of the original games, which also introduce certain changes in difficulty and content. Additionally, this edition will come with all the DLC released to date, including additional costumes and game modes.

“Ninja Gaiden is one of the most important and monumental titles of Team Ninja, but we have never been able to launch the titles of the series in the present generation of consoles, so I am excited to be able to market it in this format as a trilogy,” said Yosuke. Hayashi, head of the study.

Previously filtered

Team Ninja has not announced any new game in the saga, since in recent years it has been focused on the development of a new intellectual property, which has concluded with the arrival of the final versions of Nioh and Nioh 2. However, the Ninja Gaiden compilation had previously been leaked in Hong Kong, although all traces of that information was quickly erased.

The arrival of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection to machines of the previous generation does not prevent these titles from working on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility of these systems. On Nintendo Switch, for its part, it will work both in portable mode and on the television screen, as it could not be otherwise.