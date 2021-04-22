Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection gets trailer with a lot of beating

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection: Koei Tecmo released on Wednesday (21) a new trailer for Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, showing more gameplay and action scenes from start to finish.

In the trailer, Ryu Hayabusa shows off his best form ever published and slays enemies for just over two minutes without stopping. Demons, soldiers, swordsmen, robots and gigantic statues seem to be no match for the Dragon Ninja, who uses countless weapons such as axes, sickles, swords and more to tear them apart through combos and finishes that promise to break many controls by Ouch. Check out the video below.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, will be released on June 10 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. So far, everything indicates that the trilogy will be playable in the new generation only via backward compatibility.