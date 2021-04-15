Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection gets trailer for playable characters

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Koei Tecmo released on Tuesday (13) a new trailer for Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, revealing the mechanics and main skills of all the playable characters in the collection.

In the images, it is possible to observe the kunoichis Ayane, Momiji, Rachel, Kasumi using a series of blows to tear apart their enemies. In addition, the great protagonist of the saga, Ryu Hayabusa, also won more gameplay scenes in which he exhibits pirouettes, exceptional combos and a lot of action with his iconic Dragon Sword. Check out the trailer below.

The trailer, despite showing many qualities of the Sigma versions (like the other playable characters), also shows its defects that have already suffered several criticisms from fans: a great censorship in the violence, something that was slightly corrected in the Sigma + version of Ninja Gaiden 2. Therefore, it is possible to see “fog” in place of blood in the second game and a smaller number of simultaneous enemies in each scene.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, will be released on June 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.