Ninja Gaiden Black announced to have no code

In the last issue of Weekly Famitsu, Fumihiko Yasuda, from Team Ninja, explained about the choice of Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 and Sigma 2 to integrate the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection.

According to the director of the Nioh franchise, the source codes for Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden II were largely lost, becoming unrecoverable. As a result, their releases for the current consoles became unviable and it was necessary to find newer and replacement titles to add to the recently announced collection.

“I am aware that there are pros and cons,” said Yasuda. “For me personally, Ninja Gaiden II was my debut, and so I have a deep feeling for that. But there is another reason for that choice. To be honest, there are only fragments of the data that remain. We were unable to save them. However, when developing Sigma Plus and Sigma Plus 2 [for PlayStation Vita], we gathered as much data as we could and organized it. ”

Fumihiko Yasuda also revealed more information about the Master Collection and anticipated that the multiplayer team included solo mode in tag missions, which can be completed in pairs or on a player without impact of balance. In addition, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 will have no options to enable blood, so players should get used to seeing a purple haze due to censorship.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection will be released on June 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.