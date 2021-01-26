Ninja believes it’s not your job to educate the public

Ninja is one of the most influential and well-known streamers today, loved by thousands of young fans around the planet. However, in a recent interview with The New York Times, the content creator said he does not feel particularly responsible for educating his audience.

“It sucks that there are kids who can go online and say incredibly aggressive and threatening things to women, and still get away with it,” admitted Ninja. “But it all comes down to the parents. Do you want to know what your child really looks like? Listen to what he says when he’s playing video games at will.”

With regard to the racism that often appears in broadcast chats, he believes the problem is much greater than he is: “How a white child will know about his privileges if his parents never teach him about it or talk about racism? ”

“Their first contact with the topic can happen only when playing and listening to a friend saying insults. What if it happened in a broadcast of mine? Is it my job to have this conversation with the child? child is doing it on purpose just to trick me “.

Do you agree with the Ninja’s vision or do you think he is shying away from taking on the responsibilities that can accompany his great voice and gigantic audience? Share your opinion with us in the comments below!