Ninho reveals his studio sessions with Damso!

Invited in Planète Rap on Skyrock, Ninho shared his microphone with Damso. The opportunity to return to their collaboration!

In order to promote the reissue of his M.I.L.S 3 project, Ninho spent 1 week in the Skyrock premises. The young rapper wanted to invite the famous Damso.

It was the first Rap Planet for the Brussels artist! The latter therefore lent himself to the various events of the evening, from the famous “Who knows the lyrics?” to a live performance of their track “Promo” live.

A strong moment that Ninho wanted to share on his Instagram account. So, in Story, the “zipette” performer posted an IGTV video.

This Ninho IGTV opens with footage from the radio, spilling over into their studio sessions. The two artists seem to have enjoyed their collaboration, which seems to have been sprinkled with Cognac!

NINHO WANTS TO MAKE A BREAK!

Another point that Ninho wanted to mention during his visit to Skyrock: his desire to take a break! To the question: “There you see how the next Ninho months, ideally? The rapper did respond, “Frankly, I’m telling you the truth, it can restart in 2022. […] The business, to get all the daily grind back, there’s still a year left guys. Hold on, hold on. “.

Thus, Ninho seems to need a break. “You have to live a little. […] We have to see other things. I used to say to myself: “You have to work, work, work”. There are times when you have to make cuts, and here it is. We’re going to take a little vacation, have a good time. »He explains.

While this announcement might bring a few tears to NI fans, the artist has it all. Thus, the latter confirmed that he was still preparing a 7ᵉ Binks to Binks: “[The 7ᵉ will arrive] when I have the words up to the 6. I had decided to stop, but so ask the Binks to Binks, you have to make a nasty 7ᵉ. So that’s good news!



