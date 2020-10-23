Ninel Conde takes a selfie from the bathroom

Despite the controversies, Ninel Conde goes ahead and does not neglect her fans on social networks, pleasing them daily with photos and videos in which she poses with the most sensual outfits.

This time, the killer hottie was seen from the bathroom, in a selfie with which she once again showed off her statuesque body. Wearing a low cut top and leggings full of transparencies, Ninel wrote next to the image: “Motivated to continue with habits that take care of the body and soul 👏🏻💪🏻”.

In the acting plan, Ninel Conde returned to the Mexican stages a few weeks ago, with one of the starring roles in the comedy theatrical work “A dark gives me laughter”, in which she shares credits with Raúl Araiza and Ariel Miramontes.



