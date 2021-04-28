Nine Perfect Strangers: Hulu Series With Nicole Kidman Gets Trailer

Nine Perfect Strangers: Last Sunday (25), during the Oscar ceremony, Hulu released the trailer for their new series Nine Perfect Strangers, with Nicole Kidman.

The production, led by David E. Kelley, in his third work with Kidman for TV, is based on the novel of the same name written by Liane Moriarty, the same author of Big Little Lies, who was also adapted for HBO in one of other partnerships of the duo.

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in a health and wellness retreat run by a mysterious Russian woman who is not what she seems.

In the trailer, Nicole Kidman, who plays the retreat director, channels all wellness gurus with a chilling twist. “You want to get well, you want to heal. Surrender to me, ”says Masha, in English with a Russian accent. “In ten days you will be changed”.

However, this transformation may not be as happy as it promises, since the characters are shown in strange situations, to say the least.

Check out the trailer:

More about Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is an eight-episode miniseries co-written by Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, directed by Samantha Strauss and Jonathan Levine. As with Big Little Lies, Kidman also serves as an executive producer alongside David E. Kelley and Bruna Papandrea.

The cast also features Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall and Samara Weaving. In addition to Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman and Kelley have also worked together on HBO’s The Undoing.

Streaming has yet to set a release date for Nine Perfect Strangers. However, the project is scheduled to debut later this year. Stay tuned for more information!