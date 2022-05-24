Nina Dobrev and Sean White look so in love while attending a glamorous charity event for Ukraine in France

A night date for a good cause. Nina Dobrev and Sean White attended a charity event for Ukrainian refugees on Sunday, May 22, and looked more in love than ever.

The appearance on the red carpet was the last of many European exits of the couple, who took advantage of their temporary new location while the 33-year-old Dobrev is shooting her film “The Bricklayer” in Greece.

The 35-year-old Olympic champion wore a black shirt with a matching blazer and trousers to the gala on Sunday evening, while Dobrev shone in a bright red Maison Valentino dress with jewelry. She complemented the look with nude platform shoes and a matching Valentino bag to complete the look. The “Vampire Diaries” star kept her hair smooth and straight and did natural makeup.

Dobrev and White posed for several photos during the night, and they laughed while looking into each other’s eyes. The photo shoot took place just a few days after they debuted on the red carpet on Thursday, May 19, at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The Canadian actress and snowboarder shone in white ensembles for the night: Dobrev wore a Givenchy dress, and White wore black trousers and a black bow tie with a white shirt and blazer. These two were dressed to the nines not only for Tom Cruise and Glenn Powell (who turned out to be Dobrev’s ex-boyfriend), but also for members of the royal family. Prince William and Duchess Kate attended a special event.

Although they had to postpone premieres and gala concerts, they did not shy away from publicly talking about each other throughout their relationship. In addition to frequent Instagram posts showcasing their romance, the retired athlete spoke about his love during an exclusive interview with Us in January.

“She was just incredibly supportive of me,” White said at the time. “She’s like, “Hey, I’m here to help you… how can I help you?” It’s not about her. In that sense, she was so generous.”

The California native added that the Degrassi graduate has “amazing kindness and caring for people,” explaining: “She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s so beautiful, especially in the modern world. …To have such a caring quality is still really special.”

Scroll down to see photos from their party:

Think pink

The Love Hard star applied a light blush to the charity event.

Contemplation of the soul

The lovers exchanged smiles, looking into each other’s eyes.

Black on Black

White drew inspiration from Johnny Cash for this look.

White hot romance

Dobrev and White smiled for the cameras at the With Love For Peace gala.

Cannes fashion

Dobrev presented her fashion game during a visit to the French city, which is located near Cannes.