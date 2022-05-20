Nina Dobrev and Sean White debuted on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, which starred her ex Glen Powell.

No awkward moments! Nina Dobrev and Sean White flew to London to celebrate the premiere of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, which starred former actor Glen Powell.

The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries graduate landed in England on Thursday, May 19, just hours before joining her 35-year-old boyfriend in the UK. The premiere of the action movie.

“You’re cute,” Dobrev wrote in her Instagram stories on Thursday about the city, sharing pictures of her appearance. “How superrrr cute.”

The “Tough Love” actress also teased her premiere look on social media by showing a “brief overview” of her Givenchy bag. Dobrev paired the handbag with an ivory silk dress and matching heeled shoes. White, for his part, was wearing a white blazer, black trousers and a bow tie.

The couple’s presence at the lavish event — the photos were taken in what turned out to be a military hangar — marked their first red carpet as a couple.

During the premiere, the couple reunited with Dobrev’s longtime friend Miles Teller, who plays Bradley “The Rooster” Bradshaw in the film, and her ex-boyfriend Powell, 33, who plays Jake “The Executioner” Serezin.

The Lucky Day actress and the Scream Queens alum were first linked in January 2017, but by November of the same year, everything had come to naught.

Dobrev moved on to Grant Mellon, whom she dated from December 2018 to October 2019 before finding love with White.

The “It’s Good to Be Quiet” star and a retired snowboarder sparked relationship rumors in February 2020 when they shared similar photos during a trip to South Africa.

Powell, for his part, is dating model Gigi Paris. “I can’t tell you how special this movie is,” Paris, 29, wrote on Instagram earlier this month after accompanying her boyfriend to the film’s world premiere at the USS Midway Museum. “Please RUN to see Top Gun Maverick, May 27.”

She added: “I always thought @glenpowell went a little crazy because of his obsession with everything related to @topgunmovie, but now that I’ve seen it… I got it Fangerling for life. So proud of you, Executioner.

Dobrev and White, who were recently in Greece when the actress starred in “The Bricklayer,” were not the only celebrities at the London event on Thursday. Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed the cast of the film, which includes star Tom Cruise, who reprised his role as the Main Shooter Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the sequel.