Nikon Z and DSLR cameras turned into webcam

Although it took some time, the circle was finally completed. Time was running out for other camera manufacturers in April when Canon announced new software to convert EOS cameras to high-quality webcams. Soon almost all camera manufacturers got involved, from Panasonic to Olympus, Fujifilm and even Sony. Nikon also announced the beta test period in August. After the past three months of preparation, Webcam Utility released the stable version of its software.

Why would you want to use a heavy, bulky, full-featured camera when your laptop or monitor already has a built-in webcam? This is a question often asked, and on a special landing page for the feature Nikon describes in detail something similar to which it seems to have missed.

While a regular webcam is enough for video calling, Nikon positions its mirrorless and DSLR cameras as a tool for live broadcasters, both old and new. Beyond high quality optical systems, these cameras; With different focal lengths, shallow depth of field, and other controls, it offers more options than webcams or even smartphones can provide.

As with others, not all Nikon cameras support this new model. The list includes only the Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z 6, Z 5, Z 50, D6, D5, D850, D810, D780, D750, D500, D7500, D7200, D5600, D5500, D5300 and D3500. Also, unlike smartphones and webcams, people using this setup can add various accessories such as mounts and tripods, LED light panels, and external microphones to increase their production value.

If you already own one of the compatible Nikon cameras, you can immediately use your camera as a webcam, even without these optional accessories. Of course, you need a USB cable that came with the camera and video conferencing software compatible with Windows 10 or macOS.



