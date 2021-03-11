Nikon shares first information for Z9 mirrorless camera

Nikon shared the first information about the top segment mirrorless camera, which will be introduced to users under the name Z9. Although the details are limited for now; Nikon promised that the Z9 will deliver the best photo and video performance in company history.

In the shared image, it is seen that the Z9 is positioned between the existing mirrorless option Z7 and full-frame DSLR D6 models and has a vertical grip mechanism. According to the information provided by Nikon, the Z9 features a newly developed full-frame sensor and a new image processing engine.

8K video support is likely to be one of the highlights of the Nikon Z9. In the statement made by the company, it was also stated that the Z9 will host other video features suitable for different needs and workflows.

Although the Nikon Z9 will be available later this year, no exact date has been given for it. Nikon generally takes such an approach to promote its high-end products. The company reveals the product completely a few months after sharing the first details.