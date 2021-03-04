Nikon Pulls Out of the Camera Industry

Nikon, which has been producing cameras since 1948 and is one of the first names to come to mind when it comes to camera, is withdrawn from the camera industry due to the decline in sales in 2020, according to the claims.

It seems that the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic that has affected the whole world have hit the giant camera manufacturer Nikon. In the past months, the Japanese-based company announced that its factories, which have been operating for 49 years, will be relocated due to financial difficulties.

Nikon, which experienced a huge drop in sales in 2020, is withdrawing from the camera industry, according to some claims. Although there is no official statement from the company, the decline in Nikon’s market value in the last year is of the kind to support the claims.

Nikon fell far behind in last year’s market share

Japanese-based economic magazine CIPA announced the decline in mirrorless and DSLR camera sales in 2020. The big dreams compared to 2019 and 2018 have deeply affected not only Nikon, but also other camera manufacturers. In 2020, Sony had 35 percent, Canon 30 percent, Fujifilm 12 percent and Olympus 8 percent in the camera market. In Nikon, this rate remained at 7.5 percent.

A website called Mirrorless Rumors, whose claims are often true, announced that Nikon will soon withdraw from the camera industry. We do not know whether the allegations are true or not, but it will be extremely sad to watch the disappearance of Nikon, one of the first names that come to mind when it comes to camera.