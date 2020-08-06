Nikon converts your cameras to webcams from Windows

Following in the footsteps of competitors like Olympus and Canon, Nikon has just released the first beta of its new utility for Windows 10 that allows its users to turn some of the company’s camera models into webcams. The novelty allows use in video calls, as well as in transmissions, associated with programs such as OBS Studio.

The Nikon Webcam Utility is currently available only for the 64-bit version of Windows, and still supports a limited number of cameras, including DSLR and Mirrorless models. It is also important to note that, due to its character of tests, the software may present bugs and other failures from time to time. Check out the list of all compatible cameras below:

Z7

Z6

Z5

Z50

D6

D850

D780

D500

D7500

D6500

The Japanese manufacturer also released a tutorial on the procedure for connecting the devices to the computer in the video above. The program is free, and is available from the Nikon download center.

After announcing its new market strategy, focusing on mirrorless and SLR models, Nikon has given a lot of attention to its Z line. The company launched the Z5 model in late July as a more affordable alternative, having updated the cameras on the same day. Z6, Z7 and Z50 with several improvements that included auto focus with animal detection, support for the new Z-mount teleconverters, among others.



