Nikkie Tutorials, a victim of a robbery in her own right

Influencer Nikkie Tutorials and her boyfriend were attacked in their own home, check out the whole story here.

Nikkie de Jager, better known by her stage name NikkieTutorials, is one of the most famous makeup artists and beauty vlogger in the beauty community on the YouTube platform, the talented artist has been making clips for her fans for more than 10 years.

Earlier this year, Nikkie revealed that she was a transgender woman, in a video the businesswoman shared the experience of her transition and her process, thanks to her sincerity she won the hearts and respect of Internet users.

But the 2020 appearance has more than surprised the also model, because today she revealed through her social networks that she lived one of the most horrible experiences of her life, they broke into her house.

Through her Instagram account, the beauty guru posted a gray image where she explained that one of her biggest nightmares had come true, in the post you can read:

Earlier today, one of my biggest nightmares came true when our own home was robbed at gunpoint, Dylan and I were attacked

Nikkie Tutorials added that physically she and Dylan, her partner, were fine, but that mentally “it’s a completely different story,” the youtuber added:

I am writing this message to let you know that we are “fine” and safe.

Nikkie will take a few days to process what happened, thanked the love and support of her followers, her followers expressed their love for the makeup artist in the comments section.

The image of Nikkie de Jager so far has more than 248 thousand likes, some of her friends such as: Maddie Ziegler, Isabel Bedoya and Rick Paul Van Mulligen sent their strength to the influencer.



