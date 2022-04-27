Nikki Glaser Thinks Will Smith Should Be In ‘Pain’ Ahead of Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Have ‘A Lot of Empathy’ for Him

It offers some insight. While thinking about her career as a stand-up comedian, Nikki Glaser discussed her personal feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in front of everyone over a joke.

I accept Will Smith’s apology not on behalf of Chris Rock, but on his behalf, I can say that he is ashamed of his behavior. Because if you’re not in pain, don’t be like this. That’s why I have so much empathy for Will Smith.”

The TV presenter stated that she was initially “horrified” by what was happening at the 2022 Oscars. ”I was a little scared of myself about what kind of ideas people might get by impersonating someone who was arguably one of the safest guys,” he explained. “I think I have forgiven him and he has done the right thing with his Instagram statement. If he shows that he has grown out of her, I am ready to welcome him back into the world.”

Late last month, Smith, 53, turned 94. she made headlines when she became embroiled in a controversy at the annual Academy Awards. Rock, 57, presented an award, while Jada Pinkett Smith’s G.I.she made a joke about her appearance in ‘. Jane is 2 because of her shaved head. Pinkett Smith, 50, who has alopecia, rolled his eyes before the Philadelphia native approached the stage and slapped the comedian.

The graduate of the New Prince of Bel-Air later posted an apology directly from Rock on social media before announcing his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Earlier this month, the organisation confirmed that Smith had been banned from all Oscars events for 10 years as punishment. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” the actress said in a statement to Page Six.

While Glaser was thinking about the incident, he explained how he would have approached making jokes about Pinkett Smith if he had been in the same position.

“It’s a silly little joke. I wouldn’t have known about the hair loss. I’d say I was joking. And I would be very embarrassed and scared if he slapped me because it’s an attack,” she said. “But I think I will apologize for hurting someone [Will] loves and hurting Jada in this way. Not knowing the history of alopecia, not knowing how painful it is for people suffering with alopecia, and not saying, ‘Listen, I’m not going to do this again now’.

The FBOY Island host also recalled how his stand-up comedy experience affected his sense of humor. “My intention is never to hurt or hurt anyone’s feelings. Now that doesn’t mean that sometimes I don’t do it by mistake,” he said. “The difference between me and a lot of comedians now Dec that comedians always say they’re not going to apologize. It’s just a joke. I accept that jokes can hurt, and I’m sorry if I hurt someone.”

Glaser’s professional and personal life will be at the forefront of the upcoming reality series. The Ohio native credited her interest in reality TV for helping her know what she wanted her own show to look like.

“The person I have in the public eye is close to a reality show character that you’ll already see because I’m not pretending to be something that I’m not. I’m really always honest in everything I do and I didn’t always start out like this,” she said. “I’m still in a job trying to accept myself but I know who I really am right now. I know my limits and I’m really comfortable being myself.”

Glaser continued: “The only reason I did this reality show was because I was at a point where I was ready to be completely honest. I wouldn’t do it any other way because I’m a reality TV expert and I want my reality as organic as possible. I don’t want to see things produced. I didn’t go on a course to prepare a reality show until I knew I was ready to show my every little bad side and realized I wasn’t that bad of a person.”

Welcome Home, Nikki Glaser? it premiered on E! Sunday May 1 at 22:00. MEAT.