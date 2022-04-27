Nikki Bella: I “hope” that Artem Chigvintsev and I will not have a second child “in the near future”

Take your time! Nikki Bella is not ready to give her 20-month-old son Matteo a brother or sister yet.

“For me, [the answer is] no,” the 38—year-old Total Bellas Entertainment star told Tonight on Tuesday, April 26, when asked about baby #2. “I think [my fiance], Artem [Chigvintsev], is hoping for something different and wishes for it. You never know what might be in the future, but I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon. God, I hope not.”

A native of California joked that she was already “tired” of raising her baby.

“To be honest, I want to be one and done,” the athlete explained in an interview in November 2020. “Artem really wants a girl, but I just don’t know if I can do it again. Artyom and I are talking about living in Paris for three months, or maybe he will go to London to work in the theater. And so, with only Matteo, it’s easy for us to just move around if we want to. So I like it.”

In October of the following year, Bella explained that she had yet to close the door before trying to have a daughter.

“I told Artem…. “When I’m 39, if we feel so good in life and comfortable, and you really want to try and have a girl or just another one, and I feel that this is also right, we can do it,” the co—host of the Bellas Podcast explained in 2021. “I wish if we had a second one, [that it was] right at 40 or right before 40.”

At the moment, the couple, who got engaged in November 2019, are enjoying time with their “wild” son — and Brie Bella’s “wild” 20-month-old son, Buddy.

“They already make the perfect little team,” Bree, 38, said of the cousins on Tuesday. “Every day in the house I feel like it’s baby mania, regardless of whether Buddy hits someone with his head or they hug. It’s very sweet, their relationship. We always look at them and say, “They behave like brothers.”

Bree gave birth to her and Brian Danielson’s baby boy in August 2020, less than 24 hours after Matteo’s arrival. The kid joined his older sister Birdie, who is now 4 years old.