Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev set a wedding date, teaser marriage plans: “The world can see it”

Setting the date! Although Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were initially forced to postpone their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, since then the couple has been in full planning mode.

The California native noted that she and the 39-year-old Dancing with the Stars professional, who got engaged in November 2019, “just started” looking for places and may have found something that “fixed” on their chosen date.

“Then Bree will have to be engaged because she’s a bridesmaid, and I’ll have to make her work,” the “Incomparable” co—creator told us at the Barker hangar, where she attended a slime-filled ceremony with her twin. Bree’s sister Bella.

38-year-old Bree jokingly told her sister: “It means I have to make a heartfelt speech, not get drunk and get ready.”

Nikki, who met the Russian native when they were partners on the 25th season of DWTS, teased that their wedding could be filmed. “It could be on E!. So the world can see it,” she told Us on the red carpet.

While the Total Divas graduate, who welcomed son Matteo with the DWTS Season 29 champion in July 2020, has yet to choose her wedding dress, she has high hopes for their first dance.

“[There’s] so, so much pressure,” Nikki added on Saturday. “I literally told Artem the other day, I say, “You need to start choreographing now, because I want to study this all summer, so when we come and do it, I know it’s like that, on my back. arm. Easy.” But I need to start right now.”

The couple has already chosen their wedding song. For their first dance together, they chose the romantic ballad “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, which was originally performed by Elvis Presley. As for the reception, the co-host of the podcast “Bellas” and Chigvintsev “really” love Haley Reinhart’s performance and hope that she will be able to sing it live.

Nikki, who was previously engaged to John Cena before their breakup in 2018, frankly told why she and Chigvintsev postponed the wedding for almost two years.

“As soon as Matteo was born to me and I started raising him, I thought: When I say yes, I want to make sure it’s forever,” the Total Bellas graduate told E! News’ Daily Pop last month. “I know that there are things that Artyom also wants — for example, he really wants his parents [who live in Russia] to be there — but in general I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

At the time, she continued, “What’s happening in our house right now is just amazing. It’s very similar to married life. … [I] really wanted to be with someone who would become a wonderful father, and Artyom is exactly like that.”