Nike Sues Store For Selling Sneaker NFTs Without Authorization

A few months ago, Nike began applying for trademark registrations for use on virtual products, including apparel and footwear. Last Friday (4), the giant revealed that it is suing sneaker retailer StockX for using images of the brand’s sneakers on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without authorization.

According to the information, since January, the company has started to sell several NFTs of sneakers from its Vault collection, however, the problem is that the arts are inspired by real Nike sneakers – including, and the company revealed that consumers will be able to use the NFTs to rescue physical sneakers in the future.

fake NFTs

Per the indictment, StockX has sold more than 500 Nike-inspired NFTs since January 18 at the launch of the Vault collection. So far, the dealership has not yet commented on the accusation.

“These unauthorized products are likely to confuse customers, create a false association between these products and Nike, and dilute Nike’s famous trademarks,” the brand said in a statement.

StockX is a giant reseller in the United States and, in April 2021, it was valued at almost US$ 4 billion (about R$ 21 billion at the current price). The online store sells sneakers, apparel, watches and even items inspired by the non-fungible Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) tokens.