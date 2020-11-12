Nike Air Jordan XI Back to the Future 2 robo laces

Forever a cinema icon, Back to the Future Part II brought things like smart glasses (there we have Google Glass), TVs that were activated with the voice (Smart TVs like the Samsung of now use voice commands), and smart clothes like the Marty’s jacket, a ‘grandfather’ of connected wearables.

And although we have not yet received flying cars, aerial scooters -that is what hurts us the most without a doubt- or automated dog walkers, we do have another of the icons of that movie: the Nike shoes that tied themselves.

Authentic Nike RoboLaces

At the height of the Smart Clothing era, Nike has been bringing models to the market of sneakers with automated lacing technology -that is: Robo-shoelaces. In 2016 we met (and drool over) the HyperAdapt 1.0, intelligent Nike ‘sneakers’ that, like the originals used in the movies, use a pressure system in the heel area that when the foot is pressed on the cables that are attached to the cords, they are self-tied by “a pressure equation algorithm”.

The pressure itself can be regulated by buttons on the tongue of the shoe, which has LED lights to indicate that the shoes are tied and also to indicate that they are low on battery and need to be recharged. But since we are in a time when technology advances every week, Nike revised the design several times, launching at the beginning of last year 2019 the Adapt BB, a shoe promoted by Anthony Davis that already incorporated a mobile app with which to manage them. Through the application you adjust or untie them. Incredible.

At the end of the summer of 2019, the sports giant revisited its design, presenting the Nike Adapt Huarache, an evolution of the Adapt BB that used the Nike Air Huarache as its base design -although with freedom-, one of the most popular models. ‘fashion’ that Nike launched in the early 90s after its Air Max 1 and Air Max 90. And looking at the devices of today, Nike implemented the same Adapt Huarache app as the Adapt BB, only with support too for devices such as Apple Watch or Siri, the Apple Assistant.



