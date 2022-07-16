Nightwing Risks His Future with Batgirl in Shocking Cosmic Betrayal

Warning: The following contains SPOILERS for Batgirls #8.

The romance between Nightwing and Batgirl may be in danger due to a serious oversight on the part of the first Robin. Dick Grayson is usually known for his sensitive nature and a more developed society than his mentor Batman. Despite this, Nightwing also has a history of mistakes regarding his romantic partners, and recently committed one of the greatest sins that can be committed in a modern novel: swallowing a favorite show without his girlfriend.

While Nightwing has a longer history of romantic relationships with Starfire, he and Barbara Gordon also have a history of flirting with each other, dating back to their teens when they were Batgirl and Robin. However, they recently got serious by adopting a dog together in the TV series Nightwing, and they were shown talking as if they were a devoted couple in other Batman family books. This trend continues in Batgirls #8 by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Robbie Rodriguez. The two sneak into the Penguin nightclub, Iceberg Lounge, in fancy dress as part of a mission, and the conversation turns flirty as they change into their costumes.

Nightwing suggests that he and Batgirl spend some time alone, instead of completing a mission and risking a meeting with a newly upgraded Penguin. She agrees with his suggestion to start the evening with “eating popcorn and watching our show,” noting that she does not have the opportunity to start the last season. It was then that Nightwing admits that he has already started a new season without her, which is a blatant violation of modern relationship rules. He escaped a well-deserved reproach when a supervillain attacked them right after that.

This isn’t the first time Nightwing has been so casual about Batgirl’s feelings after getting into the hottest spot. He has a brief affair with Helena Bertinelli, the Huntress in the 1998 miniseries Nightwing/Huntress. He also turns down a New Year’s Eve date with Barbara to make out with a hospitalized Huntress in the final chapter of the “No Man’s Land” event.

Richard also lives up to his nickname in 2007’s Nightwing Annual #2 by spending one night with Barbara shortly after the events of The Killing Joke. This happens when he is engaged to Starfire. Fortunately, for the sake of all the Batgirl and Nightwing shippers, none of these stories are still in the canon.

Dick Grayson stopped playing on the field during the DC Rebirth era. The end of Batgirls #8 also suggests that Batgirl may have forgiven Nightwing for getting drunk without her, and that the two are still a serious subject. This is the most logical explanation for why Stephanie Brown notices that Barbara seems to be wearing an old Robin Dick Grayson costume when hanging around their apartment.