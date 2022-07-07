Nightwing mostly dated Red Hood (it ended badly)

Despite the fact that Batman trained both Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing often have a contentious relationship. Dick Grayson is the embodiment of hope, and Jason Todd is a cynic whose rage towards the world often drives him to extremes. Of course, these two care about each other, and therefore the tension in their relationship only makes their moments of connection even more significant. However, in one of Nightwing’s romantic relationships, he actually dated the female equivalent of Little Red Riding Hood, and it ended in disaster.

This relationship was with Sean Tsang, a former buddy who abruptly broke up with his former mentor. After a period of darkness and self-reckoning, Shawn devoted herself to atoning for her previous actions, trying to make the world a better place sometimes in illegal ways, never considering herself a “hero”. If this sounds familiar, it’s because it also shows Red Hood’s own path from Boy Wonder to antihero with a gun in his hands. The big difference is that Sean was not a teenage hero, but a villain Defacer – a young “artistic terrorist” who worked with the Batman villain Pigeon to hold illegal protests and destroy landmarks.

With a disregard for traditional power and the experience to do something about it, Defacer’s attitude is very similar to Jason Todd’s, including her desire to help those who remind her of her youth. It was this quality that created a point of connection with Nightwing, and they became closer when Nightwing became the target of Dr. Hurt, and Sean was accused of murder. They eventually broke up because of their different attitudes to crime and punishment, and Sean adhered to many of the criticisms of the Gotham vigilantes that the Red Hood brought down on the bat family. Another trait in which Sean and Jason are similar is their short temper. When Nightwing was shot in the head and lost her memory, Defacer took offense at the fact that he “ignored” her for several months and desecrated the statue of the hero, and her arrest gave Amanda Waller an excuse to force her to join the suicide squad in “Suicide Squad”: The Royal Shark (a fate shared by Red Hood in recent Suicide Squad: Get the Joker).

This doesn’t mean that Sean and Jason Todd are the same person—a Defacer can lash out at a smug society, but she has never shot anyone in the head—but they have surprisingly similar characters and stories. This makes her connection with Nightwing particularly interesting, as it shows how Dick interacts with Jason’s personality type when their history of hostility doesn’t matter. This suggests that Dick felt such a connection with Sean and that their relationship ended so dramatically. Jason and Sean’s ardent passion, distrust of authority, and sense of responsibility for those rejected by society are qualities that Dick actually admires, but they also reinforce resentments when things go badly.

One of the most fascinating questions about Dick and Jason’s relationship is how they would interact if they could meet each other fresh, and the former’s relationship and later friendship with Defacer suggest that they are connected by something more than Robin’s legacy. Unfortunately, it also indicates that Nightwing and Red Hood’s disagreements may be destined to always spiral out of control, even though Dick is able to see more of Jason than he can admire than either of them would have guessed.