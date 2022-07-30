Nightwing found out about Jason Todd’s death in the most inappropriate way

Few things can make the death of a family member more tragic, but unfortunately, Nightwing managed to find them after the death of Jason Todd. When Jason Todd died in Death in the Family, it shocked the whole bat family, and when Nightwing found out about it, almost everything that could have gone wrong happened.

After Dick Grayson left to become Nightwing and focus more on the Titans, Batman met an orphan named Jason Todd on the streets of Gotham. Needing a new partner and wanting to guide Jason on a better path, he took him and began training him as a new Robin, which Nightwing initially feared and even reproached Bruce for the fact that Jason seemed to have little training. Eventually, Dick takes on the role of mentor and even gives Jason his old Robin costume, as shown in “White Gold and Truth”. Several interactions between Nightwing and Jason only aggravate the tragedy that readers have not seen the development of their friendship. Permission would have been the last time they interacted before Jason’s untimely death. At the time of his death, Dick was in space, on the planet Tamaran, which explains why Bruce couldn’t contact him when it happened, but doesn’t explain why Bruce didn’t contact him at all.

In New Teen Titans #55 by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, Nightwing found out about Jason’s death through a common Titan, the eternally arrogant and heartless Danny Chase. Later, Nightwing used Jason’s death to justify Danny’s dismissal. Nightwing was understandably shocked when he found out about this, and after expressing his anger over Danny Chase’s brutal disclosure of Jason’s death, he visited Bruce, where, after a fierce argument, Bruce punched Nightwing in the face, saying he didn’t need it. another partner ever again.

After Jason’s death, Dick’s relationship with Batman became difficult, and Dick struggled a lot with grief and anger. Adding to the trauma is that it stole Jason Todd’s heroic destiny. In Joker: Last Laugh #6, after the Joker mentioned how hard he hit Jason, Dick retaliated by beating the Joker to death with his bare hands. The Joker is eventually reanimated by Batman, but it still shows what kind of mental state Dick was in when he voluntarily and easily broke rule number one of the Bat Family: not to kill. The trauma of Jason’s death stayed with Nightwing for a long time, he felt that ever since he left Robin’s position, Jason had to accept the mantle that put him in line to die. Since Nightwing was a trained acrobat long before he became Robin, he felt he would have a better chance because of his quick thinking than Jason, who was just a kid from the street.

Jason’s death and the events surrounding it were so traumatic that Nightwing, when he was infected with the fear toxin, one of the central themes of his nightmares was Jason’s death, as shown in Nightwing #10. Fortunately, after Jason’s rebirth, he and Nightwing had the opportunity to strike up a real brotherly friendship.